Tottenham plot audacious deadline swoop for Milan star Rafael Leao

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting an audacious deadline-day swoop to sign AC Milan’s winger Rafael Leao, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.

Spurs have made several additions to their squad this summer, with reinforcements being added to key positions. In attack, the club made Mathys Tel’s move permanent, having initially joined on loan from Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Xavi Simons now adorns the club’s iconic No. 7 jersey, having sealed a late move after being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Mohammed Kudus has also been a revelation this season and one of the key players for Thomas Frank’s attack after the club broke a 14-year transfer hiatus with West Ham to seal a big-money move for the Ghanaian international.

More reinforcements could still happen before the transfer window closes, as The Independent’s Delaney claims that Spurs are exploring late moves for a forward and a centre-back.

However, despite Simons being able to play out wide, the journalist adds that a move for a left winger could be prioritised if viable options are available in the market.

According to Delaney, one of the wingers the club are exploring to bolster their attack is Portugal international Leao, who has netted a goal in his only appearance this season.

Audacious swoop

With a contract at San Siro running until 2028 as well as the possibility of Milan demanding more than his £60m Transfermarkt valuation, the report adds that the possible transfer of the 26-year-old to North London before the deadline would be ‘difficult’.

Following James Maddison’s ACL setback, Spurs had accelerate efforts to sign a creative no. 10. Their efforts to land Eberechi Eze ultimately came to nothing.

Yet, that disappointment has been quickly overshadowed by Simons’ confirmation as a Spurs signing and Rafael Leao now emerging as a potential target – a deal that, if concluded, would mark one of the boldest windows in the club’s history.

Leao is, without a doubt, among the most exciting attacking talents in the game, a reputation reinforced by his impressive output.

Across the 2024/25 campaign, the Portuguese wide man registered 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, having posted 15 goals and 14 assists during the previous season.

With Delany reporting that a deal would be ‘difficult’, it’ll be interesting to see if Spurs will proceed to find a solution or move on to cheaper alternatives with a few hours left until the window shuts.