West Ham United interested in signing Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell

West Ham won their first Premier League game of the season on matchday three as a three-goal blitz in the final few minutes gave them a successful result away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

In spite of the victory, they have conceded eight times in three outings in the English top flight and there have been worrying signs for their defence. Their Carabao Cup campaign has also ended after a 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Even though they are heading into the international break placed 16th on the table, it looks like Graham Potter will keep his job for at least another fortnight and a reinforcement could also be on the cards on Deadline Day.

According to Caught Offside, West Ham are looking to sign Toulouse central defender Charlie Cresswell, who is valued at £9 million on Transfermarkt and can also play as a left back.

Cresswell a good addition on Deadline Day

Charlie Cresswell, formerly of Leeds United, was one of their most promising youngsters and has lived up to the billing at Toulouse too, thereby opening the door to a return to England in the next few hours.

At over six feet tall, he is strong in the air, reads the game nicely and poses a physical threat to the opposition’s attackers, and would be a great addition to Graham Potter’s side, who are lacking an in-form and commanding presence at the back.

The 23-year-old also does well with the ball at his feet and can dribble past opponents, making him a handy full back too although his defensive attributes make him a better fit to be employed in the heart of the backline.

His contract at Toulouse is valid until June 2028, so the Ligue 1 side will hold enough bargaining power on a potential sale, although a £9 million fee might be enough to lure the youngster back to England.