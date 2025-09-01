Tottenham reach agreement to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Randal Kolo Muani, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The 26-year-old joined Les Parisiens from Eintracht Frankfurt for a big fee a couple of years ago. However, he struggled to flourish in his career under Luis Enrique, so he left the French capital to play regularly last winter and signed for Juventus on a loan deal.

The Lilywhites were said to be interested in him, but the player eventually decided to move to the Allianz Stadium and showcased glimpses of his qualities for the Bianconeri last term.

The Italian giants were keen on signing him permanently, and the player also wanted to return. Juventus had been working on this deal for the whole summer, but eventually couldn’t manage to agree on a deal in principle before making a move for Lois Openda.

So, Kolo Muani was available on the market once again, and Spurs have taken advantage of that. On The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Tottenham have reached an agreement with PSG to sign the forward, and the personal terms have already been agreed with him.

There are no option or obligation to buy clause included in the deal and he is travelling to London to undergo medical before finalising the deal.

Kolo Muani to Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano, on the other hand, backs Ornstein’s report with his trademark ‘here we go’ post and says that Spurs are set to pay around £4m loan fee.

Kolo Muani, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, is a versatile player and is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. Spurs have been working on a deal to sign a new wide forward since Son Heung-min’s departure, and Savinho of Manchester City was their main target.

However, they haven’t been able to secure his service, so the North London club have seemingly decided to go for an alternative option. Kolo Muani is a talented player and is a French international. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Tottenham enjoyed a stellar start to this season by winning the first two Premier League games without conceding a goal. However, they endured a disappointing defeat against AFC Bournemouth last weekend. The North London club will resume their campaign by taking on West Ham United after the international break.