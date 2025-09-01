West Ham ‘in talks’ to sign Bright Arrey-Mbi from Braga

West Ham United are in talks over a deadline-day swoop to sign highly-rated Germany U21 international Bright Arrey-Mbi from Braga, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old spent five years at Chelsea’s youth system before leaving them for Bayern Munich in 2019. He couldn’t settle in at the Bundesliga club, and they sold him to Hanover in 2023.

The combative centre-back has since made remarkable strides in Portugal, having joined Braga from Hanover last summer, and his performances have drawn attention from several clubs.

A possible return to London could be on the cards, as German football transfer expert Plettenberg claims that West Ham are ‘exploring’ a possible deadline-day swoop for the transfer of Arrey-Mbi to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been in talks to sign the youngster in recent days, but with the transfer deadline looming, it is uncertain if the move for the 6ft 1in defender could be completed in time, according to the report.

In a separate report from the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, it is revealed that West Ham are proposing a loan move for the Germany U21 star, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Prospect

West Ham remain busy in the closing stages of the window, with several centre-back options being explored.

Talks were reportedly opened with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a deal for Igor before Crystal Palace ultimately reached an agreement with the Seagulls to take the player on loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell have both been linked with the East London outfit.

The growing list of centre-back targets makes it clear that West Ham will bring one in before the window shuts, though it remains uncertain who that will be.

Arrey-Mbi, valued at £5m by Transfermarkt, is among Europe’s promising young defenders. Still, given how often 25-year-old Jean-Clair Todibo has been found wanting, the club may be better off going for a more experienced option who can slot straight in and strengthen a defence that has only just kept its first Premier League clean sheet since beating Manchester United 2-0 in May.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, will be aiming for back-to-back wins when West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium after the international break, the first of two straight London derbies.