Premier League
West Ham open talks to sign Chelsea’s Axel Disasi
West Ham United have reportedly opened talks to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi before the transfer deadline, as per The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg.
After being impressed by the 27-year-old’s displays for AS Monaco, the Blues decided to reinforce the defensive department by purchasing him a couple of years ago.
However, he hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League, and struggled to find regular game time at Stamford Bridge in the first half of last season.
Therefore, he joined Aston Villa on a loan deal in the winter window, but the Frenchman found it difficult to play regularly under Unai Emery as well. Now, it appears he is completely out of Enzo Maresca’s project at Chelsea as he hasn’t been named in the matchday squad in any of the first three Premier League games.
On X, Steinberg reports that West Ham are interested in the former Monaco star and have held talks with Chelsea to sign him on a loan deal before the 7 PM deadline.
Disasi is a centre-back by trait but can also provide cover in the right-back position. He is valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract.
Disasi to West Ham
The Hammers endured a dire start to this campaign, losing the first two games and conceding eight goals. As a result, Graham Potter was under a lot of pressure.
Following that, they decided to sign Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes to reinforce the squad. Fernandes even started West Ham’s last game against Nottingham Forest, where the East London club won the game 3-0.
Therefore, they have entered the international break on a high note, but the club’s hierarchy are looking to bolster the squad further on this deadline day to help Potter perform well this season.
Disasi is an experienced player and could be a very good option for West Ham to add depth to their centre-back department following Nayef Aguerd’s departure to Olympique de Marseille.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually manage to secure the Frenchman’s service over the coming hours.
