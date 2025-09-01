Everton launch bid to sign Girona forward Yaser Asprilla

Everton have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Girona forward Yaser Asprilla, as per Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

The Toffees lacked depth in the wide forward position following Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison’s departure at the end of last season. So, they have decided to reinforce this area by signing Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish this summer.

Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye are other options David Moyes has at his disposal for this position, but the Scottish boss wants to add further depth before the 7 PM transfer deadline.

On X, Sierra states that Everton are interested in signing Asprilla and have launched a formal proposal in recent hours to secure his service. However, Girona have made it clear that the player isn’t up for sale at this late stage of the window.

LOSC Lille submitted a formal proposal yesterday, while SL Benfica and Sunderland made contact to learn about the details of signing him. However, they have all faced rejection from the Catalan side.

The Colombian still has five years left in his current contract at Girona and is valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, the La Liga side aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer.

Asprilla is a left-footed versatile player. He is a right-winger by trait, but is also comfortable on the opposite side and in the creative midfield position.

Asprilla to Everton

Although Everton have signed Dibling by spending a big fee following his eye-catching performances in the Premier League last campaign. He is a very young player and needs time to develop his career. Therefore, his minutes need to be managed to help him reach his full potential.

Asprilla is a highly talented player and could have been a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club with a view to the long-term future had they managed to secure his service late in this window.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually make a concrete approach to sign any other wide forward following the Asprilla setback.

Meanwhile, Everton started the season with a disappointing defeat against Leeds United, but they have come back brilliantly by winning back-to-back matches against Brighton and Wolves.