Tottenham to revive interest in Gibbs-White in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White in January, as per Caught Offside.

After becoming the Lilywhites’ new manager, Thomas Frank prioritised purchasing a new creative midfielder in the recently concluded summer window. Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the need to buy a new No.10 multiplied.

The Forest star was Spurs’ primary target, and they even thought they managed to secure his service by triggering his release clause. However, the Reds accused Tottenham of an illegal approach, and they threatened to take legal action.

Eventually, the 25-year-old decided to stay at City Ground by signing a fresh term. Following that, Tottenham attempted to sign Eberechi Eze and Nico Paz before opting to purchase Xavi Simons to bolster the CAM position.

However, Caught Offside claim that although Spurs have signed Simons, they remain keen on buying Gibbs-White and are planning to make a move for him in the upcoming winter window.

The Forest star may even want to leave to take the next step in his career. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aren’t in any rush to sell him having recently handed him a fresh term, but they might change their stance should they receive an offer of around £61m.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Apart from Tottenham, Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are also interested in signing the Englishman and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

The Hammers currently have Lucas Paqueta as the first-choice option for the creative midfield position. However, he was heavily linked with a move away, and Graham Potter’s side are lining up Gibbs-White as a potential replacement should the Brazilian eventually leave.

Gibbs-White is an energetic, hardworking player. Since joining Forest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he has established himself as an integral part of the Reds’ starting XI in recent years.

He has proven his worth in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service in the winter window. However, having already got Simons and Maddison, Tottenham don’t need to invest more to add a new creative midfielder.