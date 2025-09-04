Tottenham plan to reignite interest in signing Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Son Heung-min’s departure, the Lilywhites identified the Brazilian as the primary target to reinforce the wide forward position. They even made a formal contract with the Citizens to seal the deal, but they refused to let him leave.

After failing to buy the former Girona star, the North London club decided to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on a straight loan on deadline day.

However, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are still interested in Savinho and tried to sign him on deadline day by paying the club record £69m fee.

After failing to secure his service in the recently concluded summer window, Spurs are now planning to make a January swoop to purchase him.

Savinho moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer and showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last term. So, he still has four years left in his current contract, and Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t in any rush to let him leave.

Savinho to Tottenham

Savinho is comfortable on either flank and is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas. Moreover, he can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

The South American, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is a highly talented player and would be a great coup should Tottenham eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming winter window.

However, Kolo Muani is also a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He is a centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable on either flank.

After failing to find regular game time at PSG, he went out on loan to Juventus last winter and displayed eye-catching performances, making 10 goal contributions in Serie A and Coppa Italia last term. Moreover, the Frenchman scored twice and registered one assist in the Club World Cup.

Therefore, if he can showcase his qualities in the Premier League this season, Spurs might be looking to make his loan deal permanent next summer.