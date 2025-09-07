Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur preparing lucrative January bid for Manchester City forward Savinho
Tottenham Hotspur signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last week but are expected to look for a more long-term solution in attack after Son Heung-min’s departure to join Los Angeles FC earlier in the summer.
Manchester City forward Savinho was linked with a transfer to Hotspur Way but a move stalled as the Sky Blues were reluctant about losing a key player without signing a suitable replacement.
It is expected for Tottenham to reignite their interest in the Brazilian, however, with Fichajes reporting that they are lining up a bid worth £87 million in January for Savinho with the club viewing him as a ‘necessary signing’.
Savinho is a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City but amid high competition for a role in the final third at the Etihad Stadium, he is thought to be open to leaving in a bid to seal a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad next year.
Spurs could have a huge transfer window in January
Daniel Levy resigned as the Tottenham Hotspur chairman last week and while his successor has yet to be announced, there is a strong possibility that the incumbent for the position looks to instantly stamp his authority on the squad.
Therefore, the transfer window in January comes at the perfect time for another outlay by the Europa League champions, and a few additions to the squad midway though the season remain a strong possibility.
With their defensive department secure, Spurs could look to make additions in midfield and attack, so Savinho perfectly fits the bill considering he can play across multiple positions in the final third as well as the engine room.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City are willing to let go of Savinho in January, however. While he has not played any minutes so far this season, that could change soon with his future now with the Citizens at least for the shorter term.
