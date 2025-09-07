West Ham looking to hire Frank Lampard as Graham Potter replacement

West Ham United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 before the international break as they secured their first win of the Premier League this season having lost their two opening fixtures, as well as the Carabao Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A vital result means Graham Potter’s job remained safe for the time being, but that has not deterred the Hammers from considering their options should they wish to pull the trigger on their first-team coach soon.

Football Insider has reported that West Ham have shortlisted Frank Lampard as a possible replacement, with the current Derby County boss also keen on returning to the Premier League after previous stints at Chelsea and Everton.

West Ham need a more experienced figurehead

Frank Lampard is a three-time Premier League winner with Chelsea as a player but has not enjoyed much success on the managerial stage, thus being a candidate West Ham might not best benefit from at this point of the season.

Graham Potter’s possible firing warrants them bringing in a more experienced coach who can grab control of the dressing room in quick time and assert his authority on a squad which has a number of new faces given the club’s recent investments.

Lampard has done a decent job at developing younger players but his tactical setups leave a lot lacking some times, and barring a good man manager, West Ham require somebody with a strong strategy to ensure their newer signings can finally pay off.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to West Ham after he parted ways with Fenerbahce, and it remains to be seen if a potential vacancy at the London Stadium is of any interest to the Special One.