Tottenham eye move to sign Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since joining the Lilywhites from the Italian side Udinese a couple of years ago, Destiny Udogie has established himself as the first-choice left-back.

Other than the 22-year-old, Thomas Frank currently has Ben Davies as the only specialist left-back at his disposal. However, he has struggled to find regular game time in recent times. Djed Spence is a right-sided defender by trait, but has been deployed on the opposite side to provide cover for Udogie.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the left-back position and are willing to do that with a homegrown player. So, they have registered their interest in Cirkin, who came through the North London club’s youth system before joining the Black Cats back in 2021.

The 23-year-old was a regular starter for Sunderland last term and helped them gain promotion. However, following Reinildo Mandava’s arrival this summer, he has fallen in the pecking order.

Therefore, Cirkin has become frustrated with his current situation. Spurs were interested in signing him in the recently concluded summer window but opted not to make a concrete approach.

Cirkin to Tottenham

Now, they are set to keep a close eye on his performances in the Premier League before making a potential swoop in the upcoming winter window. Cirkin’s existing deal with Sunderland will expire at the end of this season, so he can be purchased at a cut-price deal in January.

In 36 appearances in the Championship last campaign, the Sunderland defender scored three goals and registered two assists. Moreover, he helped his side keep 11 clean sheets.

With Davies’ contract set to expire next summer, Tottenham need a new left-back to replace him. Considering he is set to turn 33 next year, it is highly unlikely that the North London club will hand him a fresh term.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually make a concrete approach to re-sign Cirkin in January to reinforce the defensive department.

Meanwhile, Spurs entered the international break with a disappointing 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth and will return to action against West Ham United this weekend.