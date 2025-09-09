Can the Philadelphia Eagles defend the Lombardi Trophy?

The NFL season is back underway, which means all roads lead to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to rebuild their dynasty after suffering a surprising defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans back in February. But the bigger question is whether the reigning champions can hold onto the Lombardi Trophy.

For fans and bettors alike, the race is already heating up, with markets buzzing and offers like free bets no deposit drawing even more attention to the Eagles’ chances of going back-to-back.

It’s no surprise that, given how they dismantled the Chiefs in a dominant 40-22 win at Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles are odds-on to defend their crown. Yet history tells us it’s easier said than done.

Only eight franchises have gone back-to-back in Super Bowl history, with the Chiefs most recently achieving the feat in 2023–24. Philadelphia’s triumph not only denied Kansas City a legendary three-peat but also showed the Eagles’ ability to rise to the biggest occasion.

Hurts still at the helm

The Eagles’ foundations remain solid. Jalen Hurts may not have recorded the same stats as in recent seasons, but he showed his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

His passing yardage dropped by nearly 1,000 compared to the previous season—2,903 yards for 18 touchdowns, versus 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023. It was his first sub-3,000-yard season since 2020.

But Hurts saved his best for the grandest stage. In New Orleans, he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, earning Super Bowl MVP honours.

With A.J. Brown continuing to be one of the most dangerous receivers in football, Hurts will get every opportunity to prove his range again in 2025.

Barkley changes the dynamic

One reason for Hurts’ statistical dip was the emergence of Saquon Barkley. Signed in free agency to add a new dimension to the offence, Barkley exploded for 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His arrival gave the Eagles a new identity—less reliant on Hurts’ arm, but just as explosive.

Behind one of the best offensive lines in the league, Barkley proved he could stay healthy and carry the load. If he maintains that form, Philadelphia can control the tempo of games in a way that few teams can match.

Fangio’s new-look defence

Defensively, the Eagles have undergone another transformation. Familiar names like C.J. Gardner-Johnson and veteran cornerback Darius Slay have departed, either released or traded.

In their place, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio—arguably the best in the business—has been tasked with reshaping the unit around youth and speed.

Second-year standouts Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, along with first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, will be central to this rebuild. If Fangio can accelerate their development, the Eagles’ defence could be just as dangerous as its offence.

The road ahead

The NFL is unforgiving, and history is against the Eagles. Sustaining excellence is one of the hardest things in sports, and even with their talent, injuries, rival improvements, and the sheer grind of a 17-game season all stand in their way.

Yet Philadelphia has the pieces in place. A franchise quarterback in Hurts, a game-breaking runner in Barkley, elite receiving options, and a defensive mind in Fangio give them the right balance to contend again.

If they can navigate the obstacles ahead, the Eagles have every chance of doing what so few have achieved—defending the Lombardi Trophy.