Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Tottenham’s Djed Spence

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence.

The 25-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Middlesbrough back in 2022. However, he initially struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, so he went out on loan several times to play regularly and develop his career.

Eventually, former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave him the opportunity to prove himself last term, and he displayed glimpses of his qualities, helping his side win the Europa League.

Amid Destiny Udogie’s injury absence, the defender has started all three Premier League games for Tottenham this season. After being impressed by Spence’s recent displays, Thomas Tuchel selected him for the England national team for this month’s international fixtures. He even made his debut against Serbia, where the Three Lions won the game 5-0.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand says that Spence is ‘primed’ and is ready to take over Kyle Walker’s position in the England team, as he is very quick and is comfortable in either fullback position.

The former defender claims that the 25-year-old is the best one-versus-one defender England currently have in the fullback position, and there is no one close to him in this regard.

Pundit lauds Spence

Ferdinand said:

“I think Djed Spence is primed and ready to take over the Kyle Walker role. He can play right and left back, and if you play right of the three, he’s so quick he can play right of the three. He is the number one one-versus-one defender in the England squad right now – no one comes near him.”

Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro, Spence, Udogie, and Ben Davies as options for the fullback position. However, Davies has found it difficult to play regularly in recent years, while Udogie has struggled with fitness problems.

So, although Spurs are looking well-stocked in the fullback position, they could do with adding depth to this area. Especially given that Davies has entered his 30s and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Spence, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, has mainly played as a second fiddle to Udogie at Tottenham, but the Italian has recovered from his problem and is available again. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Englishman can keep his place in Thomas Frank’s first eleven.