Tottenham battling with PL rivals to sign Angelo Stiller

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a fierce competition with Premier League rivals over a deal to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich this summer. However, he has joined on a loan deal and Thomas Frank’s side have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Apart from him, Spurs have Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Sarr as options for the engine room. So, on paper, they are bloated in this area; however, Gray and Bergvall are still very young and aren’t ready yet to play regularly at the highest level.

On the other hand, Bissouma was a key player under Ange Postecoglou over the last two seasons but has struggled to find game time under the new manager, Frank. He has even been linked with a move away in recent months.

So, the Danish boss is looking for a new midfielder. Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the engine room with a young and dynamic player and have earmarked Stiller as a serious option.

The German has a contract until 2028 at MHP Arena and has a £35m release clause. However, Stuttgart can buy the option by paying just over £1m, and if they eventually do that, it will complicate the negotiations for Tottenham to get the deal done.

Stiller to Tottenham

Meanwhile, Stiller’s recent impressive performances have attracted Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal as well, while Real Madrid are also in this race. So, the 24-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors.

Stiller is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker, and Spurs don’t have many options at their disposal similar to him. Bentancur can do this job; as a result, they are heavily reliant on him to progress the ball through the middle.

However, the Uruguayan has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, so purchasing a new midfielder to support him would be the right decision, and Stiller could be a shrewd acquisition if they were to purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to lure him away from MHP Arena by defeating other clubs in this race.