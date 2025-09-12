Liverpool keen on signing Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace last summer, the Frenchman has established himself as an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s starting XI.

In 50 appearances across all competitions last term, the 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered 18 assists. Moreover, he made five goal contributions in six matches in the Club World Cup.

Olise has guided the Bavarian club to win the Bundesliga title and German Super Cup. He has enjoyed a productive start to this season, scoring four goals in four appearances in all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have earmarked Olise as the ‘top’ target to replace Mohamed Salah and could make a concrete approach to buy him next year.

The Frenchman has a contract until 2029 at the Allianz Arena, and they have slapped a £87m price tag on his head. However, the player has a verbal agreement with the club to allow him to leave for a lower fee, as the forward is open to returning to the Premier League.

Olise to Liverpool

Bayern Munich recently signed Luis Diaz, who was an integral part of Arne Slot’s side’s success last term, for a big money. Now, the English champions are planning to do something similar by purchasing Olise.

Olise is a right-winger by trait but is also comfortable centrally. He has already proven his worth at the highest level, but is still just 23 and has plenty of room to grow. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool as a potential long-term replacement for Salah.

The Merseyside club revamped the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike this summer. On the other hand, Diaz and Darwin Núñez have been allowed to leave.

Liverpool have enjoyed a bright start to this season, although they have looked shaky defensively at times, winning all three Premier League games. As a result, they are currently at the top of the league and are on course to defend their title.

Following the international break, they will face off against Burnley in the Premier League this weekend before starting the Champions League campaign next week.