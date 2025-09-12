Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Martínez or Maignan

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Emiliano Martínez or Mike Maignan in January, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The goalkeeping department have been a problematic area for the Red Devils in recent years. Andre Onana was signed from Inter Milan for a big fee, but he struggled to showcase consistency, making several high-profile errors.

Altay Bayindir was purchased to support the Cameroonian, but he never looked comfortable when he received opportunities to prove his worth.

Therefore, United decided to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Martínez. Eventually, the Red Devils opted to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

However, the Belgian is still very young and has only played one full season in senior football before his switch to Old Trafford. So, he is clearly an inexperienced player, and the question mark is whether he can cope with the pressure of playing at a huge club like United.

Following Lammens’ arrival, Onana has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a loan deal. So, United’s current goalkeeping department lack experience, and Bayindir hasn’t even played 10 games in the Premier League.

Man Utd eye new goalkeeper

Now, Fichajes state that if Lammens fails to prove his worth in the English top flight over the coming months, Man Utd are ‘preparing’ to revive their interest in signing Martínez in January.

Man Utd have also identified Maignan as a serious option should Aston Villa not allow their star man to leave in mid-season. The Argentinian could be available for a fee of around £22m, but the Frenchman is expected to cost even less as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Maignan turned 30 recently and has established himself as the first-choice option for France since Hugo Lloris’ retirement. On the other hand, Martínez is approaching mid-30s and has proven his worth at the highest level, winning a World Cup and two Copa America titles with his nation.

Therefore, either Martínez or Maignan could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should Lammens eventually fail to find his feet in the Premier League over the coming months.