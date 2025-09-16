Tottenham step up efforts to sign Sevilla star Ruben Vargas

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Sevilla forward Ruben Vargas, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, and Randal Kolo Muani this summer. The latter has joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, with no option to buy included in the deal.

Kolo Muani isn’t ready to play yet as he wasn’t training with the PSG team during the pre-season. However, Simons started against West Ham United this weekend, helping his side win the game 3-0 by registering an assist.

Still, Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to buy a new forward next year and have registered their interest in Vargas, having been impressed by his recent displays in La Liga.

Spurs have already stepped up efforts to seal the deal after following his development closely. Sevilla ideally don’t want to let him leave, but would be open to cashing-in should they receive a big proposal.

The player would be open to moving to the Premier League if Spurs make a formal approach. However, Aston Villa are in this race as well; therefore, finalising the move won’t be straightforward for Thomas Frank’s side.

Vargas to Tottenham

The 27-year-old moved to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from German side FC Augsburg in January, so he still has a contract until 2029 with the Spanish side.

Upon moving to La Liga last winter, Vargas made four goal contributions last term. This season, he has started promisingly, registering three assists in as many league appearances.

The Switzerland international is a versatile player as he is comfortable on the left flank and in the creative midfield position. He is a talented player and might be a useful acquisition for Tottenham, adding depth to their attack if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have enjoyed a bright start under Frank this season, accumulating nine points from four games. Now, they’ll commence the Champions League campaign against Villarreal in midweek.