Tottenham plot triple raid on Monaco to sign Maghnes Akliouche, Vanderson and Lamine Camara

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a triple swoop on Monaco to sign Maghnes Akliouche, Vanderson and Lamine Camara, according to TBR Football.

Spurs were one of the most ambitious sides in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The club, under the now-departed Daniel Levy, carried out more than just a revamp — they made tactically fitting signings that align perfectly with Thomas Frank’s playing style.

Their summer activities are paying off, with the club winning three of their first four games and sitting third in the Premier League table. However, the rebuilding process isn’t finished yet, as they continue to monitor viable prospects to strengthen the squad further.

Their latest sojourn towards finding viable prospects took them to France, as TBR Football claims that Spurs’ scouts were in attendance at the Stade de l’Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre to watch Monaco’s trio of Akliouche, Vanderson and Camara during their 2-1 win over Auxerre on Saturday.

For Akliouche, who is valued at £38m by Transfermarkt, the report reveals that the France international winger was on Tottenham’s radar last summer and held internal talks before opting to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old is now back on the club’s transfer list.

Triple raid

The report adds that Spurs are also keen on bolstering their right-back ranks and are now back in contention to sign Vanderson after considering a swoop to sign him in the summer.

At the same time, Pape Matar Sarr’s Senegalese teammate Camara is another target the club are keeping tabs on as a potential option in midfield.

Vanderson and Camara are key players for Adi Hütter and showcased their immense potential in front of Tottenham’s officials in the 2-1 win over Auxerre.

The Brazilian right back still has three years at the club, while the Senegal international’s contract at Stade Louis II will run out in 2029, so it won’t be easy pricing them away from the club, as Monaco will likely demand fees above their £17m and £19m Transfermarkt valuations, respectively.

UEFA Champions League football returns under the lights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since the 0-0 draw with AC Milan in March 2023, as the club hosts Villarreal on Tuesday at 8:00 PM BST.