Clubhouse Casino | Footballers and Casinos Partnerships

Betting on Fame: Footballers Striking Deals with Casinos

With 55 million football fans living in the UK alone, online betting platforms invest in advertising on the field and beyond. While most deals are signed with clubs, there are times when players get exclusive offers from establishments with bigger budgets than Clubhouse Casino and similar operators.

How do gambling deals with footballers work?

Such agreements have two sides: the athletes receive an undisclosed number of funds, and the online clubs get more people to log into Clubhouse Casino and other popular platforms. Sometimes, the establishments give money to renowned players to gamble with. Footballers, on their part, agree to appear in promotional content and events to endorse the sites and bring in the crowds.

The current gambling laws in the UK and other countries where this activity is legal also ask current and former players to emphasise responsible gambling practices and guidelines to raise public awareness about its risks and foster a healthy attitude towards betting. Of course, they must also follow the rules of not advertising to underage audiences. Here are the most popular players to have signed contracts with online operators.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Bethard

Since 2017, this Swedish football prodigy has been promoting Bethard, a platform where people bet money and enjoy classic table and slot games. It’s like a local mix of Bet365 and the Clubhouse Casino rolled into one. Ibrahimovic doesn’t just endorse the brand, he’s a vital part of its ad campaigns. The football star’s iconic look made Bethard more popular across Europe and helped bring in droves of new users.

Wayne Rooney – 888poker

The UK’s Wayne Rooney, who scored over 350 goals during his illustrious career, was one of the first professional players to make a deal with an online club back in 2014. While the total amount paid to the athlete remains confidential, the platform must have spent its fair share to make him appear in various types of content. Rooney’s recognisable persona has exponentially increased 888poker’s presence in the local market.

Neymar Jr – PokerStars

The Brazilian superstar signed a deal with the PokerStars platform a year after Rooney’s partnership. His charisma and colourful personality made him a shoo-in for the glamorous world of online gambling. Neymar Jr went a little further than promoters for Casino Clubhouse and other popular sites operating around the globe. He placed his own money on the table during live events hosted by the platform.

Luis Suarez – 888poker

The former Liverpool and Barcelona player entered a deal with 888poker back in 2014, but it got terminated after a month. Just like Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, he participated in promotional events and ad campaigns, which highlighted his skills in football and poker. However, this partnership didn’t last because of an incident between Suarez and Giorgio Chiellini during FIFA’s 2014 World Cup.

Luis Figo – Lebull

One of the most recognisable players to have come from Portugal, Luis Figo became an ambassador of Lebull – one of the country’s biggest platforms, which has a wide selection of slots and live entries. It’s unknown if he spends time at other sites such as Clubhouse Casino. While the former footballer doesn’t appear in advertisements, he does promote the site’s values and the principles of responsible gambling. It’s one of the latest partnerships, made just in October 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo – PokerStars

Since 2015, the globally renowned Portuguese football powerhouse has been heavily involved in advertising campaigns for PokerStars, just like Neymar Jr. The multi-award winner and one of Real Madrid’s best forwards has appeared in many online tournaments where he played cards against his fans, as well as celebrities like Aaron Paul. Ronaldo’s involvement in the ads and online appearances has brought new attention and clients to the club.

The impact of footballer-led casino ad campaigns

The use of athletes and other celebrities to promote gambling sites in the UK and abroad has yielded mixed results. On the one hand, the charisma and authority of these stars have significantly raised the profile and number of clients at many online establishments. Even lesser-known places, such as Club house Casino, have experienced an influx of visitors.

On the other hand, though, it raised concerns that using the image of popular players who have excessive money to spare may lull gamblers into a false sense of security and encourage risky behaviour. People can get too carried away and fall into betting addiction, which may be just as dangerous as other types if not appropriately addressed.

Final thoughts about footballers playing for casinos

The worlds of online betting and football have been closely intertwined for decades. However, the trend of using the likeness of famous athletes to advertise casino-based online entertainment is relatively new. If platforms wish to retain their customers in the long run, they should leverage the voices of Neymar Jr, Ronaldo, and others to discuss the potential dangers of this activity and teach people how to bet responsibly.

The article contains information provided by a gambling expert Ivan Pervoy.