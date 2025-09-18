Premier League
Everton and West Ham keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has fallen out of favour under newly appointed manager Thomas Frank, and with the likes of Pape Mata Sarr and Joao Palhinha gaining prominence under the Dane, the 29-year-old could leave next year.
Football Insider has reported that Everton and West Ham are keen on signing Bissouma from Tottenham. He is valued at only £22 million on Transfermarkt but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be available for cheap in January.
Bissouma has extensive experience in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion and Spurs, having featured in the English top-flight over 175 times in his career, along with also flourishing with Lille in Ligue 1 during a short stint in France.
Everton need Bissouma more
Yves Bissouma would be a solid signing for Everton as well as West Ham United, with both the English sides set to benefit from his rich Premier League background, coupled with the fact that he will be a good medium-term option in their midfields.
On a free transfer next year, the battle for his services would be a more tense affair than in January, although if he was to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the winter, it is unlikely for the Hammers to show as much interest in Bissouma.
Graham Potter already has a number of defensive midfielders and central midfielders to call upon, and with young Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes joining the squad for this season, West Ham have more than enough cover in the position.
Everton, however, would be bolstered significantly by Bissouma’s signing as he would be the ideal replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who is 35, and has shown signs of struggling with the pace in the midfield battles over recent appearances.
Thomas Frank, however, has maintained that he views Bissouma as a part of his plans, so it will be interesting to see if he is allowed to leave in January in spite of his contractual situation and interest from a couple of other sides.
