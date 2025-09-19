Simons starts for Spurs: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur returned to the Champions League after more than two years with a 1-0 win at home over Villarreal and will be looking for their third straight success in all competitions on matchday five of the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium are Thomas Frank’s next opponents and against a side that has troubled Spurs in the past, including doing the double over them last season, they will need to put their best foot forward to emerge victorious.

Here is how the Lilywhites could line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is expected to be given the nod in goal after keeping two straight clean sheets.

Defenders – Tottenham’s defence has been largely predictable in their outings so far this season and it is unlikely to be any different against the Seagulls tomorrow.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven might be handed starts in the heart of the back four, whereas Djed Spence and Pedro Porro might be the left and right backs, respectively.

Simons on the wing, Richarlison down the middle

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur could be preferred to Joao Palhinha as the defensive midfielder against Brighton owing to his strong physicality and dynamism, whereas Pape Mata Sarr, arguably Tottenham’s most in-form man in the engine room could also start the match.

Lucas Bergvall had a goal and an assist in the team’s last Premier League fixture against West Ham, and could play in midfield once more.

Forwards – Xavi Simons has settled in well at Tottenham Hotspur since his £51 million transfer from RB Leipzig, and he might start a third straight game on the left flank. Mohammed Kudus, on the other hand, might feature on the right side of the attack.

Richarlison could lead the line and cap off an unchanged Tottenham eleven against Brighton.

Here is a look at the Spurs side on paper.