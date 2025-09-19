Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall hailed as a ‘great player’

Former midfielder turned pundit David Bentley has said that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has similar qualities to Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old signed for the Lilywhites from Swedish side Djurgardens IF last summer. He initially played as a rotational option under Ange Postecoglou last season, making 11 starts in the Premier League.

However, new manager Thomas Frank has made him a prominent figure in his starting XI this campaign. He started the last two games in the Premier League and Champions League, scoring a goal and registering an assist against West Ham United last weekend.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Bentley has heaped praise on Bergvall, having been impressed by his recent performances. He says that the Swede is a ‘great player’ and possesses similar attributes to Bellingham.

The former midfielder further points out that Bergvall’s head never goes down, even if he makes a mistake, and players like him set the tempo of a team.

Bentley said:

“But he’s[Bergvall] a great player, so positive on the ball. And if you’ve got a player like that in your team, making them forward runs. He’s like, you know, that Bellingham type, sort of running forward, that strong with the ball. “And his head never goes down. He makes mistakes. And he seems like a player that can brush off mistakes easily. And to have a player like that in your team, it certainly sets that tempo.”

Pundit lauds Bergvall

There aren’t any doubts about the talent of Bergvall, and he possesses the potential to reach the top. However, he has the tendency to make rash decisions at times and made a few errors last term.

Nevertheless, the North Londoners will be hoping that the youngster, valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt, will be able to overcome these issues with experience.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have enjoyed a stellar start to this season under Frank, accumulating nine points from four games in the Premier League. Moreover, they have commenced the Champions League campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal.

They are currently joint second in the Premier League table with Arsenal, sitting only three points behind Liverpool, who haven’t dropped a point thus far this season.

Following the European assignment in midweek, Tottenham will travel to the AMEX Stadium to face off against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League before taking on Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup next week.