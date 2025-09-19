Mbappe’s double penalties lead Real Madrid past Marseille

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Marseille in their Champions League opener, with Kylian Mbappé scoring both goals from the penalty spot. The match saw early challenges for the hosts, including a hamstring injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 3rd minute and a red card for Dani Carvajal in the 72nd minute after an incident with Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Real Madrid showcased resilience, with Mbappé’s clinical penalties turning the game in their favour. Marseille had initially taken the lead through Timothy Weah, but Real Madrid’s response ensured they took all three points.

Mbappé keeps cool to seal victory

Mbappé was the standout performer, converting two penalties to secure the win. His first came in the 28th minute after Rodrygo was fouled in the box by Geoffrey Kondogbia. The second penalty was awarded in the 81st minute following a handball by Marseille's Facundo Medina.

Despite Rulli guessing correctly on both occasions, Mbappé’s precision ensured both efforts found the net. This performance brings his tally to six goals in five games this season, highlighting his excellent form.

Marseille had opportunities to regain the lead, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming close twice. His first attempt went wide, and Thibaut Courtois saved the second. However, Real Madrid’s defence held firm, and Mbappé’s penalties proved decisive in a tightly contested match.

Early setback: Alexander-Arnold injury and Carvajal red card

The match began with setbacks for Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold, making his Champions League debut for the club, was forced off the pitch in the 3rd minute due to a hamstring injury.

Dani Carvajal replaced him but was sent off in the 72nd minute for a headbutt on Rulli, leaving Real Madrid to finish the match with 10 men. These incidents may impact upcoming fixtures, particularly the Champions League match against Liverpool on 4 November.

Alexander-Arnold’s fitness will be closely monitored, as he has started only two of Real Madrid’s four La Liga matches this season. Despite being a man down, Real Madrid’s determination and tactical discipline secured the victory.

Match context and Real Madrid’s season outlook

This win marks a positive start for Real Madrid in their Champions League campaign. Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, the team aims to reclaim the Champions League title after falling to Arsenal in last season’s quarter-finals.

Alonso’s first season in charge has seen a focus on rebuilding and improving the team’s performance. The victory keeps Real Madrid at the top of their Champions League group, providing momentum ahead of their next match against Kairat in Kazakhstan on 30 September.

Marseille, on the other hand, will host Ajax on the same night, looking to bounce back from this defeat. The match highlighted Real Madrid's resilience, Mbappé's clinical finishing, and the team's depth, even when facing injuries and red cards.