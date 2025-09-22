West Ham United considering Nuno Espirito Santo as replacement for Graham Potter

West Ham United are in the relegation zone of the Premier League five matches into the season, having one only one outing so far, with four defeats to their name, including a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in their latest fixture in the English top-flight.

In addition to being in a precarious position in the league standings, the Hammers were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers, so Graham Potter’s continuity at their helm is under serious threat.

talkSPORT has reported that West Ham are looking to replace him sooner rather than later, with former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo under consideration as the former Chelsea manager’s possible replacement at London Stadium.

Nuno a solid candidate for West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo is one of the most experienced Premier League managers currently available in the market, off the back of successful stints with Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, along with a short spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

He was fired by Nottingham earlier in September owing to a deteriorating relationship with their owner Evangelos Marinakis, and his availability to join immediately as well as without having West Ham United to pay any release amount works favourably.

Espirito Santo would be a great replacement for Graham Potter. The Englishman has failed to justify his club’s investments in players in the transfer window and after spending decent money over the last year, the Londoners are in serious need of results.

Their top target has worked well with limited resources at Wolves and Nottingham, even taking the latter to the Europa League last season with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League against the odds, with some very attractive football.

Potter is living dangerously at West Ham, and Espirito Santo’s acquisition might only be a matter of formality if the Portuguese is open to taken up a new role within a fortnight of parting company with Nottingham Forest.