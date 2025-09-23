Liverpool vs Southampton: Betting preview for Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool are in fine fettle early this season. They’ve opened their Premier League campaign strong and are unbeaten in recent matches, including a dramatic 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Their Champions League opener also saw them edge past Atlético Madrid in injury time, again showing their resilience. Manager Arne Slot has clearly got them firing — though the fixture load is heavy, so the Dutch boss is expected to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Southampton, by contrast, have had a rough start since their drop to the Championship. Their results have been disappointing, sitting in 19th place with only six points from six games.

They do have some Cup success under their belt, including a win over Norwich City in the second round of the Carabao Cup. But taking a strong side to Anfield and maintaining form away from home has been a challenge.

So going in, Liverpool will be favourites (even with rotation), and Southampton will be underdogs hoping to exploit what opportunities they can.

Team News & Injuries

Liverpool

Slot has confirmed that key first-team stars will be rested. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai are unlikely to feature.

Jeremie Frimpong is returning from injury and may feature at right-back.

Georgi Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal for Liverpool with Alisson Becker rested.

Young players like Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns are being given chances. Giovanni Leoni, signed in the summer, may also feature.

Southampton

Their manager Will Still looks set to blend youth / fringe players and first-teamers, but injuries remain a concern.

Welington is injured, Samuel Edozie is doubtful.

No major update of a few huge names missing, but their squad depth is being tested. With a poor start in the league, momentum is fragile.

Betting Odds

Here are some of the latest odds / markets for Liverpool vs Southampton, with value bets to watch:

Liverpool Win 1/7 – With rotation but serious home advantage, Liverpool are heavily favoured.

Draw 11/2 – Could happen if Southampton defend deep and Liverpool struggle to break through.

– Could happen if Southampton defend deep and Liverpool struggle to break through. Southampton Win 12/1 – Long shot but not impossible in cup games.

– Long shot but not impossible in cup games. Over / Under Goals – Over 3.5 – 4/5 – Might be tempting given Liverpool rotate, but Southampton have conceded quite a few.

– Might be tempting given Liverpool rotate, but Southampton have conceded quite a few. Both Teams to Score (BTTS) – YES – 20/23 – If Liverpool’s second string leaks goals and Southampton get chances, this could land.

– If Liverpool’s second string leaks goals and Southampton get chances, this could land. First Goalscorer – Hugo Ekitike – 15/4 – Ekitike has started his career at Liverpool superbly; in a rotated setup he could be asked to lead the line and will be the main dangerman.

Predicted Line-ups

Slot is expected to rotate his squad and give his key men a well-earned breather. This will open the door for some fringe players to get a chance to impress.

Here are likely starting XI predictions given the form, rotation, and team news:

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Gomez, Leoni, Robertson; Endō, Curtis Jones; Chiesa, Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha; Ekitike.

Southampton: Bazunu; Roerslev, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Charles, Jander, Fellows, Armstrong, Azaz, Downs.

Predicted Score

Given Liverpool’s depth, home advantage, and Southampton’s tough start, I expect Liverpool to win, but not without moments of danger from the visitors. With Liverpool rotating, they might concede, but their attacking players even on fringe or youth form should do enough to get the job done and book their place in the next round.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

If you’re thinking of placing bets, backing Liverpool to win + over 2.5 goals might provide a safer return. And first goalscorer bets like Ekitike seem decent value. But with cups and rotation, always expect surprises.