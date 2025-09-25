West Ham set to submit formal offer to sign Manuel Locatelli

West Ham United are preparing a formal offer to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the January transfer window, according to Tuttojuve.

Although West Ham have strengthened with the arrival of Mateus Fernandes from Southampton in the summer, midfield concerns at the club persist. The issue has been a recurring frustration during Graham Potter’s tenure – one that could prove consequential towards the manager’s departure.

Even so, the Hammers remain determined to bolster the centre of the pitch at the earliest opportunity, with Locatelli now emerging as a leading option.

The Italian has been on West Ham’s radar since his Sassuolo days, before sealing his permanent switch to Juventus following an initial loan.

According to Tuttojuve, the Italy international, who has been a key player for the Bianconeri since he arrived in 2023, is no longer considered untouchable, with the Serie A giants now open to offers from interested clubs.

Several clubs have now expressed interest in signing the 27-year-old, including West Ham, who are ready to submit a formal offer to sign the midfielder as early as the winter transfer window in January, as per the report.

However, the report adds that they face stern competition from Premier League rivals, including Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also keen on signing the Italian midfielder.

Locatelli to West Ham

When Declan Rice marshalled the midfield in claret and blue, West Ham had a standard-setting enforcer at the heart of their side.

Since the England international’s record-breaking exit to Arsenal in 2023, that influence has not been matched — though Locatelli could provide exactly that if he were brought in.

The midfielder has always been a bright spark in Turin, despite the club’s recent fall-off that has seen them far off from winning the Scudetto. He was a key player for current AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri during his spell at the Allianz Stadium and was also a vital cog in Thiago Motta’s midfield before he was sacked.

However, he has found his playing time limited under the newly appointed Igor Tudor, but he has showcased his qualities whenever called upon.

Aside from his modest £26m Transfermarkt valuation, the Hammers now appear to have a boost in the race to sign the midfielder this January, with Juventus also open to selling him.