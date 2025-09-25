Tottenham ‘seriously considering’ signing Julian Brandt

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘seriously considering’ signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee issue, the Lilywhites decided to reinforce the creative midfield department this summer. Initially, they attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest; however, having failed to secure his services, they shifted focus to Eberechi Eze.

It was reported that Spurs were very close to purchasing him, but Arsenal swooped in and hijacked the deal. The former Crystal Palace star is a boyhood Arsenal fan, so he opted to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Eventually, Tottenham signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for him, but Thomas Frank’s side managed to beat their city rivals in this race.

Still, Fichajes state that Tottenham are ‘seriously considering’ signing another new No.10, and Brandt is on their radar. The German has entered the final year of his current contract at Signal Iduna Park, and Spurs are looking to sign him in a cut-price deal in the winter window.

However, purchasing the former Bayer Leverkusen star won’t be straightforward, as Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also planning to make a move.

Brandt to Tottenham

Considering he has entered the final few months of his current contract, Tottenham can agree on a pre-contract deal with him in the winter window to sign him for free next summer.

However, Dortmund are ready to sell him in January to avoid losing him for free next summer, as he has found himself down in the pecking order, starting only once thus far this season.

Brandt is a versatile player, as although he is a No.10 by trait, he is comfortable on the flanks. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and is efficient in creating opportunities for the forwards.

The midfielder, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is a highly talented, experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham to add depth to the squad should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his services in January.