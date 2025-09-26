Tottenham ‘dream’ of re-signing Bayern Munich star Kane

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘dream’ of bringing back Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from the Lilywhites a couple of years ago, the Englishman has enjoyed a stellar time, winning the Bundesliga and German Super Cup trophies.

In 91 appearances across all competitions in the last two seasons, the 32-year-old netted 82 goals and registered 23 assists. He even made four goal contributions in five matches in the Club World Cup this summer.

The England captain has started the new season impressively as well, scoring 13 goals and notching up three assists in just seven games in all tournaments.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham ‘dream’ of re-signing Kane to reinforce the attacking department and could make a concrete approach next summer.

The forward has a £57m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2027, if he wants to leave the Bavarian club at the end of this season.

Kane to Tottenham

Following Kane’s departure, Tottenham decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record fee last year. However, he has been out injured during the early stages of this season, having displayed average performances last term.

Thankfully, Richarlison has stepped up amid Solanke’s absence thus far this season, but he has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years. Mathys Tel is another option Spurs currently have for the centre-forward position. However, he is still young and needs time to develop his career.

Randal Kolo Muani has joined on a loan deal from PSG this summer to add depth to the attack, but it isn’t certain whether they will sign him permanently.

Therefore, the Lilywhites could do with signing a new striker next year, and Kane would be a great coup should they purchase him. Thomas Frank has even recently said that he would be open to having Kane at his disposal.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Bayern Munich star eventually expresses his desire to leave next year, and if that happens, whether Spurs can manage to bring him back.