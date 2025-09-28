Tottenham set sights on Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to Tuttojuve.

Since arriving from US Lecce in August 2023, Morten Hjulmand has quietly developed into one of the most overlooked midfielders on the European stage.

The 26-year-old wasted little time in making his presence felt at Sporting CP, where former boss Ruben Amorim helped maximised his qualities and even entrusted him with the captain’s armband.

The Danish international has already featured in more than 100 matches for the Lisbon outfit, contributing eight goals and six assists along the way. His steady rise has inevitably drawn attention from several elite clubs across the continent.

Tottenham’s reported interest in Hjulmand makes sense. Yves Bissouma appears to have no long-term role at the club, while there is still uncertainty over whether Spurs will finalise a permanent deal for João Palhinha once his loan stint at Bayern Munich comes to an end.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, Tottenham have expressed interest in a possible swoop for the transfer of the defensive midfielder to North London in ‘recent days’.

However, they face stern competition for his signature from Italian giants Juventus, who have earmarked him among a list of possible targets to bolster Igor Tudor’s midfield, as per the report.

Spurs eye Hjulmand swoop

Hjulmand, whose contract at the Estádio José Alvalade will run until 2028, is highly regarded by Sporting, so it’ll take a significant fee in the region of £52m for the Portuguese giants to allow him to leave amid interest from Spurs and the Bianconeri, according to the report.

Tottenham invested over £150m in reinforcements over the summer, with high-profile additions including Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, and João Palhinha.

Permanent deals were also secured for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel before Randal Kolo Muani arrived on loan on deadline day to complete the club’s transfer business.

With uncertainties surrounding Bissouma’s future, Hjulmand would be a key addition to Thomas Frank’s midfield alongside Palhinha, and together with Pape Matar Sarr, they could form a formidable trio that is difficult to bypass.