Tottenham ‘monitoring’ Como midfielder Nico Paz

Tottenham have set their sights on Como’s attacking midfielder, Nico Paz, over his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as per Ekrem Konur.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation in Serie A since his move to Como in September 2024 from Real Madrid, playing a pivotal role in the Biancoblù’s success since their promotion to the Italian top flight.

After catching the eye with six goals and nine assists on his debut campaign, he has continued his strong form in the new season with six goal contributions in five games for Cesc Fabregas’ side this season.

Paz has earned four caps for Argentina and embodies the ideal profile of a midfielder who could flourish under Thomas Frank’s guidance; it’s no surprise the club have now set its sights on him.

According to Konur, Tottenham are ‘monitoring’ the situation of the Argentina international at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia ahead of a possible move to North London.

However, Spurs face major competition for his signature, as the journalist adds that 50% of the youngster’s resale rights are owned by LaLiga giants Real Madrid, who are looking to activate his £8m release clause next summer.

Attacking midfielder

In addition to Los Blancos, Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, are also keeping tabs on the Argentine star, according to the report.

Therefore, Tottenham will need to be proactive by offering a significant sum above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation if they want to stand a chance of winning the race for his signature.

Following the unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by James Maddison, Spurs spent the summer looking for attacking midfield options. A move for Morgan Gibbs-White fell through after Nottingham Forest threatened a lawsuit, while Arsenal poached Eberechi Eze late despite Spurs reportedly agreeing a fee with Crystal Palace.

However, they were able to secure the signing of versatile forward Xavi Simons, who can operate in the attacking midfield role and across the frontline.

Despite featuring five times for the Lilywhites this season, the early indications suggest Spurs still need a natural attacking midfielder to perform in that role, and Paz is the perfect fit.

With Madrid reportedly willing to trigger his release clause next summer, it’ll be interesting to see if Spurs will persist in trying to sign him in January or move on to other targets.