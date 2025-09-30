West Ham prepare formal offer to sign Christian Pulisic from AC Milan

West Ham United are preparing a formal offer to sign USMNT versatile forward Christian Pulisic from AC Milan, according to Fichajes.

The United States international endured an injury-plagued stint in West London with Chelsea and, aside from a brief purple patch after the pandemic, found it difficult to cement a regular starting role.

Speaking to The Athletic last year, Pulisic admitted the weight of expectation at Chelsea was immense, with the competition for places in wide areas often leaving him out of the starting XI.

Now at the San Siro, he has unlocked his full potential, putting his injury setbacks behind him and becoming one of the key stars for the Rossoneri.

This season, the American has been in sensational form, netting six goals and providing two assists in seven games across all competitions this campaign for Massimiliano Allegri’s table-topping Milan side.

Now, according to Fichajes, Pulisic’s performances in Italy have piqued the interest of several clubs in the Premier League, including West Ham.

The report adds that the Hammers are willing to submit a £43m formal offer to Milan for the potential transfer of the winger to the London Stadium.

Formal offer

Having scored a meagre five goals in five games this season, the report adds that the East Londoners are now looking to bolster their attack with a versatile forward who can play multiple positions, and Pulisic has now emerged as a viable target due to his experience in the league.

The USMNT international would undoubtedly make an instant impact at the club if the move goes through, but it’s still unclear whether Milan are willing to listen to offers for the versatile winger.

West Ham have lacked flair and attacking potency this campaign, and it’s no surprise their attacking output has been below par. With Nuno Espírito Santo now appointed, fans are optimistic that their attacking output will improve instantly, as the Portuguese manager’s counter-attacking style has proven successful in the league.

However, he’ll need adequate personnel to replicate the success and playing style he achieved with Nottingham Forest, and this involves utilising tactically fitting players like Pulisic.

A move for Pulisic would be a bold statement of intent from the David Sullivan-led hierarchy towards targeting quality players amid the outcry from fans in recent seasons.