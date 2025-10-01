Tottenham express interest in signing Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing French right winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, according to Ekrem Konur.

Thomas Frank will have been satisfied with Tottenham’s summer dealings, particularly as the majority of their recruits were aimed at bolstering the attack. Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons stood out as marquee additions in what proved to be a productive window.

Spurs also identified Savinho as their top target to match the versatility of Kudus and Simons, and with positive signals from the player’s camp highlighting his willingness to move, optimism initially grew. However, Manchester City’s insistence on retaining the Brazilian has altered the picture.

Although Spurs were tipped to revisit the move in January, Savinho is now reportedly on the verge of committing to a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, effectively shutting the door on Tottenham’s pursuit.

The club are now looking at other viable options as an alternative to the Brazilian, and Akliouche has now emerged among their possible targets.

This is according to Turkish journalist and football transfer expert Ekrem Konur, who claims that Tottenham have entered the race to sign the one-cap France international to bolster their attack.

Versatile forward

While Monaco are keen on retaining the forward, the journalist adds that Monaco will demand a fee of up to £61m to sanction the departure of the 23-year-old.

Not only that, but Tottenham will face stiff competition as Konur claims that Akliouche is also of keen interest to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, and RB Leipzig.

Given the type of forward Frank likes to utilise, Akliouche appears to be an ideal candidate for Tottenham. The 23-year-old France international is adept both on the right flank and in a central playmaking role — providing the same kind of versatility that Simons offers on the left.

Akliouche is widely seen as a player of immense promise, blending pace, imagination and technical flair to break down stubborn defences. With the proper guidance, he could develop into a pivotal figure for Spurs, making significant contributions both immediately and in the long term.

Securing his services would represent a shrewd business move by Tottenham. At 23, there is ample scope for growth, and with adequate coaching and guidance from an astute coach like Frank, the deal could prove to be an absolute bargain in the future for a player of his qualities.