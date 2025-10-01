Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur still keen on signing Manchester City forward Savinho
Tottenham Hotspur have made a positive start to life under Thomas Frank in the Premier League, as they sit fourth in the standings six matches into the campaign and have played a generally good brand of football on the pitch as well.
Spurs had a fairly productive transfer window, thanks to making some crucial signings in the final days of the summer, but they did miss out on signing an out-and-out winger as interest in Manchester City forward Savinho failed to materialise.
He has just renewed his contract at the Etihad Stadium but according to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur still remain keen in Savinho’s services, and have not ruled out making a January approach for the Brazilian international.
Next few months crucial for Savinho’s future
Manchester City renewing Savinho’s contract is a statement of intent that they believe the South American is worthy of a place in their long-term project but his recent involvement in matches suggests otherwise.
The 21-year-old has started in only one of their last three Premier League games, and also came off the bench in their Champions League opener against Napoli. In all competitions this season, he has played a measly 182 minutes of football.
With the World Cup fast approaching, Savinho would want to prove his credentials to Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and for that to happen, it is vital that he plays regularly, so a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in the winter remains a strong possibility.
Given the lesser competition for places, Savinho would have more regular game time with the Londoners and potentially featuring in a system built around him would help the winger in playing at the top of his game.
Savinho’s valuation on Transfermarkt sits at £44 million, although to entertain any offer in January, it is fair to assume that Man City would ask for a significantly higher amount. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how much Tottenham are willing to pay.
