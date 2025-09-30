Premier League
[Teams] Bodo Glimt vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur are at the Aspmyra Stadion to take on Bodo Glimt in the league phase of the Champions League tonight. Here are the teams
Tottenham Hotspur are at the Aspmyra Stadion to take on Bodo Glimt in the league phase of the Champions League tonight.
Spurs head into the game off the back of a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Wolves at the weekend. Joao Palhinha scored deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for the North Londoners but they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways this evening.
Thomas Frank’s side kicked-off their 2025/26 Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win over Villarreal earlier this month so they’ll hope to make it two wins from two games with victory in Norway tonight.
Frank has made five changes to his side but Guglielmo Vicario keeps goal once again while Micky van de Ven marshals Tottenham’s defence. Cristian Romero is ruled out so Kevin Danso comes in to the middle of the back four.
Djed Spence moves to left-back with Destiny Udogie making way and Pedro Porro coming in at right-back. Rodrigo Bentancur keeps his place in midfield for Tottenham while Joao Palhinha makes way for Pape Matar Sarr.
Lucas Bergvall starts once again for Spurs while Richarlison spearheads the attack. Frank has switched his wide players with Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus dropping out in favour of Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Bodo Glimt
Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Brunstad Fet; Auklend, Hogh, Hauge
Subs: Faye Lund, Sjong, Nielsen, Gundersen, Blomberg, Helmersen, Klynge, Riisnæs, Määttä, Jørgensen, Hansen
Tottenham
Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Danso, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall; Johnson, Richarlison, Odobert
Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Palhinha, Simons, Udogie, Gray, Kudus, Davies, Scarlett, Olusesi, Hardy
