Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Cole Palmer and Vinicius Junior in gutsy 2026 plans

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy left the club last month amidst takeover talks, which have since intensified with an American consortium led by Brooklyn Earick thought to be in the driving seat to acquire a stake in the club.

On those lines, journalist Francois Gallardo has reported that the potential newcomers in Tottenham’s ownership structure are planning a ‘spectacular’ squad rebuild in 2026, and are eyeing Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius is one of the best players in the world, a two-time Champions League winner with Los Blancos, and is valued at £148 million on Transfermarkt with the lion’s share of his career, including his prime, still ahead of the 25-year-old.

Cole Palmer, on the other hand, is still only 23 but has three Premier League titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup to his name with a valuation of approximately £105 million on Transfermarkt following an injury-ridden start to the season.

Difficult transfers but Vinicius worth keeping tabs on

Given their recent barren run at winning silverware, which has seen them win just the Europa League in the last 15 years, Tottenham Hotspur are admittedly not the most attractive destinations for the likes of Cole Palmer or Vinicius Junior.

Palmer, considering that he is a Chelsea player, might be a distant dream for the Lilywhites’ prospective owners and with a contract valid until 2033, the Blues will demand a hefty fee from arguably their best player.

Having said that, Vinicius might be more acquirable given that his contract with Madrid expires in 2027 and no major inroads have been made regarding a renewal, although with competition from elsewhere, he would not be an easy purchase either.

Regardless, the chief responsibility on Spurs’ new chairman and potential owners would be to sign players in midfield and possibly a winger or two, alongside building a more stable structure than there was under Daniel Levy.

Therefore, superstar signings, especially those of Vinicius’ and Palmer’s calibre, might have to wait for longer for Tottenham.