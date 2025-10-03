Tottenham have their sights on signing Samu Aghehowa



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have their sights on signing Porto striker Samu Aghehowa during the winter transfer window.

The north London giants have had a good start to the Premier League season, but there is room for improvement in the final third. With Dominik Solanke on the sidelines, Tottenham have relied on Richarlison to lead the line.

The Brazil international has been inconsistent, and Spurs want a young profile to provide competition, as per Fichajes. The outlet claim that they are targeting a winter deal for Aghehowa amid his fine progress with Porto.

The Spanish striker has a £87 million release clause in his contract, but Porto could accept a lesser fee for his exit. They are still expected to hold out for a big amount, given the striker has four years left on his contract.

Spurs would also need to convince the striker with a promising salary on top of a starting role.

Good potential

Aghehowa came close to joining Chelsea from Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2024, but the deal ultimately fell through. He ended up joining Porto instead. He had a brilliant debut campaign with 27 goals in all competitions.

The Spaniard has continued to impress for the Primeira Liga giants this season with 5 goals from 7 outings. Aghehowa has a strong physical presence and likes to win ground and aerial duels. He has the traits to suit the Premier League.

Solanke would have been an undisputed starter for Spurs if he was fit, but the former Bournemouth man has recently undergone another minor ankle surgery and may take some time to get back to his best on his comeback to action.

Richarlison has been a good deputy but manager Thomas Frank may want more competition for places, particularly with Spurs competing in four competitions. Aghehowa has good potential and would be a quality investment for the club.

However, the big question remains whether he would entertain a move to Spurs without guaranteed first-team football. Aghehowa, valued at £44 million by Transfermarkt, may not welcome a mid-season transfer without an assured starting spot.

With the World Cup coming up next summer, the lack of playing time could hamper his selection prospects with Spain. He could prefer to stay with Porto until the end of the campaign before contemplating a move to the English top-flight.