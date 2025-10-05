Nuno Espirito Santo pushing West Ham to sign Chris Wood from Nottingham Forest

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on reuniting with Nottingham Forest centre-forward Chris Wood at the London Stadium, according to TBR Football.

Chris Wood has grown into one of the Premier League’s most consistent goal scorers since arriving at Forest from Newcastle United. Forest first secured his services on loan in January 2023 before finalising a permanent deal that summer — and the New Zealander has flourished ever since his switch to the City Ground.

The 33-year-old has gone on to feature close to 100 times for Forest, registering 39 goals and four assists. Notably, 20 of those strikes came under Nuno last season, playing a pivotal role in guiding the club to European qualification.

Despite netting three goals this season, there’s a belief the New Zealander’s playing style is more suited to Nuno than Postecoglou, and it’s no surprise the 51-year-old has turned to the 6ft 2in hitman to salvage his side’s goalscoring woes.

This is according to TBR Football, which claims that the Hammers boss is keen on reuniting with Wood at the London Stadium after enjoying a productive working relationship with the forward.

Reunion

Confirming the story, TBR’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey said:

‘Nuno is open to being reunited with former players, and there could be a few at Forest that become available. ‘Nuno and Ange’s style are quite different, and it may just be the case that certain players become available. West Ham have promised Nuno funds to make changes in January.’

One of the players the Portuguese manager is now looking to add is Wood, with the report adding that the 33-year-old could consider a departure if he’s not part of Postecoglou’s plans.

However, the Hammers face competition for his signature, as Premier League sides Everton and Leeds United are also keeping tabs on the forward’s situation at Forest, according to the report.

Wood is valued at £8m by Transfermarkt, but Forest would likely demand more, as he still has two years left on his contract. However, considering his understanding of Nuno’s playing style, the forward would prove to be a good value for money, as Callum Wilson and Niclas Füllkrug have struggled to hit the ground running.