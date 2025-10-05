Everton make Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez ‘top priority’ in January

Everton are preparing a formal offer to sign Sevilla’s right back Juanlu Sanchez in the winter transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Securing a new right-back was expected to be one of the Merseyside club’s priorities during the recently concluded summer transfer window, yet they were unable to finalise any deal.

Everton placed significant emphasis on strengthening their attacking options – bringing in Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Jack Grealish – but it could be argued that adding another full-back would have proven highly advantageous given their current options.

Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien has been regularly deployed in an adapted role, though acquiring a player naturally suited to that position would grant David Moyes greater tactical flexibility at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As such, the Everton boss is already thought to be assessing potential reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window, despite the new season still being in its early stages.

According to Fichajes, Everton are set to make signing Sevilla’s Sanchez their ‘top priority’ in the winter transfer window, viewing the right-back’s qualities as a perfect fit for the demands of the Premier League.

The report adds that Sevilla have placed a £17m valuation on the Spaniard, with Napoli also keen, having seen their offer rebuffed in the summer.

Sanchez to Everton

The Merseyside club are now preparing a ‘compelling’ formal offer to sign the Spain international as they look to reinforce their right-back ranks, according to the report.

Everton’s Premier League campaign has been a tale of two halves so far. The Toffees made a blistering start, with summer signing Jack Grealish earning August’s Player of the Month award, but have since hit a stumbling block — going four games without a win across all competitions. As a result, speculation has already begun to swirl over potential reinforcements, with Sanchez emerging as a target.

Equally proficient in both attacking and defensive phases, the Spaniard has registered six goals and nine assists in 80 appearances for Sevilla, earning recognition as one of La Liga’s standout full-backs.

Bringing in a player of his calibre could prove transformative for Moyes’ side—and at a valuation of £17m, he might prove a shrewd and cost-effective acquisition.