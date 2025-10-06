Tottenham Hotspur may need to pay £80 million to secure deal for Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur beat Leeds United 2-1 on Saturday’s matchday seven clash between the two sides in the Premier League with Mohammad Kudus leading the way with a goal and an assist.

In spite of picking up all three points, the Lilywhites would feel that they are not at their best offensively and another forward’s signing in 2026 has not been ruled out with Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo topping the club’s wish-list.

Football Insider has reported that Tottenham have been informed that they would need to pay £80 million to secure a transfer for Semenyo although any transfer would need to wait until next summer with a January exit already dismissed by the Cherries.

Semenyo, whose contract with Bournemouth runs till 2030, has made a terrific start to the 2025/26 campaign with six goals and three assists to his name already in only seven Premier League appearances.

Tottenham need to act soon to sign Semenyo

Even though a January transfer for Antoine Semenyo might not be on the cards, Tottenham Hotspur would need to act quickly to secure the 25-year-old’s signatures as his exceptional form will inevitably attract numerous other suitors.

Nevertheless, he promises to be an exceptional signing for the Londoners. Not only has he proven himself in the Premier League, but his ability to perform against the bigger opponents is what has truly made him stand out.

His dribbling, finishing and decision-making in the final third, combined with the ability to play on both wings as well as in the middle of the park makes Semenyo an extremely attractive option, even at £80 million.