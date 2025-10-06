West Ham interested in signing Real Madrid’s Endrick

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Brazilian side Palmeiras last year, the 19-year-old has struggled to find regular game time. He made only four starts in the Champions League and La Liga last term, scoring twice.

This season, he has found himself completely out of favour under Xabi Alonso, playing zero minutes thus far. So, speculation surrounding his future has begun to emerge ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Brazilian joined Los Blancos with the reputation of being one of the best young talents in the world, and Fichajes state that Real Madrid still believe he can become a top-class player in the future.

So, they don’t want to hamper his development by keeping him on the bench. Alonso’s side are planning to send him on loan in January to allow him to play regularly and develop.

West Ham have expressed a ‘strong’ interest in the Brazilian and could make a concrete approach to secure his services. However, signing Endrick won’t be straightforward for the East London club as Valencia and Real Sociedad are also keen on him.

Endrick to West Ham

Following the departures of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio as free agents, the Hammers decided to sign Callum Wilson for free to support Niclas Fullkrug. However, the German has had a slow start to this season, while the former Newcastle United star has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years.

Fullkrug is yet to score his first goal in the Premier League this season, and Wilson has netted only once in five appearances. They both have entered their 30s, so strengthening the CF position by signing a young player would be the right decision, and Endrick might be a shrewd acquisition if West Ham manage to sign him.

Meanwhile, West Ham have endured a dire start to this season, accumulating only four points from seven games and sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

As a result, the club’s hierarchy have decided to dismiss Graham Potter and have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as the new manager. He helped Nottingham Forest to finish in European places last term, and the West Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate that at London Stadium.