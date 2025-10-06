Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United reignite interest in Emiliano Martinez ahead of January transfer window
Manchester United beat Sunderland 2-0 on matchday seven of the Premier League on Saturday, claiming just their third win of the campaign in the English top flight and perhaps more importantly, keeping their first clean sheet in 2025/26.
Senne Lammens made his debut for the Red Devils as he was picked ahead of Altay Bayindir in between the sticks, and made a promising first impression of himself with good ball handling, positioning in goal and by proactively approaching loose balls.
Ruben Amorim might stick to him as his number one goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, although the Portuguese does plan on adding competition in the role. As per Football Insider, Man United are still keen on signing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.
After a failed attempt at the Argentine international’s signing in the summer, the club will revisit his transfer in January. The 33-year-old might also re-open the door to leaving Villa Park after considering his future for much of the ongoing year.
Martinez will be a key signing for United
Emiliano Martinez would be an important signing for Manchester United. Potentially starting ahead of Senne Lammens, he will bring much-needed experience to the table, an attribute which is lacking in a relatively young dressing room.
His composure in one-on-one situations, set-pieces and quick reflexes would mean he is an upgrade over both of United’s current options in goal, and his ability with the ball at his feet will give Ruben Amorim the option of building from the back.
The World Cup winner is valued at £17 million on Transfermarkt, a fee that would likely satisfy Aston Villa given his age, although it might not be an easy deal to get across the line as Unai Emery would not want to part with his number one mid-season.
United, however, will feel that they can get a deal across the line in January owing to Martinez’s desire to leave Villa, and it remains to be seen if Amorim’s wish of signing a new goalkeeper is granted in the winter.
