Everton and West Ham in battle to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United in the winter

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is on a two-game scoring streak and Ruben Amorim will hope that the Slovenian international can continue to justify the club’s investment in him by continuing his run of form.

With Rasmus Hojlund also doing well on loan at Napoli, the Red Devils have a major decision to make regarding his future next year although the die does seem to have been cast on Joshua Zirkzee already, who is not a part of the manager’s plans.

Having spent four matches on the bench as an unused substitute and with only one start under his belt in the Premier League, Zirkzee is open to departing Old Trafford in 2026 in a bid to reignite his career elsewhere.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton and West Ham United are considering transfers for the Dutchman as soon as in the January transfer window with the player open to staying in the Premier League itself in spite of interest from Italy too.

Everton could sign Zirkzee ahead of West Ham

Joshua Zirkzee is valued at £26 million on Transfermarkt, though it is not known how much Manchester United will look to sell him for just yet. Nonetheless, the Red Devils would want to get rid of him permanently as opposed to sending him on loan.

Everton and West Ham would both be solid destinations in the Premier League for the 24-year-old, although the Toffees might hold the upper hand over the Hammers, and would also be the more willing side to spend on Zirkzee’s permanent transfer.

West Ham have not played their best football for the better part of the last year in spite of spending a lot of money, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s challenge will be to steady the ship and get the best out of his current squad before signing more players.

On the other hand, Everton have looked a lot more assured under David Moyes with a clear progression path having also shifted to the Hill Dickinson Stadium earlier this year. All things considered, their environment would be more conducive for Zirkzee.

Beto, their primary striker, has scored only one goal in seven Premier League appearances so far in the season, so competition from Zirkzee would work well in providing Moyes with another option to pick from as well.