Tottenham battling with Everton to sign Lazio’s Mario Gila

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Everton over a deal to sign Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, as per recent reports.

The Lilywhites struggled with defensive frailties last term, leaking 65 goals in the Premier League. New manager Thomas Frank has managed to address this issue somewhat, even without signing any new defenders, conceding only five goals in seven league matches.

However, Spurs lack depth in the centre-back position as Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have been the first-choice pairing, while Kevin Danso plays as the backup option.

Radu Dragusin is another option for the CB position, but he has been sidelined since the start of this year due to a serious knee injury. So, it appears Frank is willing to buy a new defender.

As per recent reports (via Fichajes), Tottenham are interested in Gila and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop in January or next summer.

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Everton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing his services.

Battle

Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for Everton. However, Branthwaite has been out injured since the start of this season, so Michael Keane has been providing cover.

Branthwaite has displayed his qualities in the Premier League in recent campaigns; as a result, he has attracted the attention of several big English clubs.

So, perhaps, David Moyes’ side are lining up Gila as a potential replacement should the 23-year-old eventually move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium next year.

Gila is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Italian side might be open to cashing-in on him next year to make the most profit out of his departure.

The Spaniard moved to the Italian capital from Real Madrid back in 2022 and is a technically sound player. He has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The 25-year-old is set to enter the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club eventually opt to purchase him next year.