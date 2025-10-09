Liverpool eye move for Ousmane Diomande as Konate replacement

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande as a potential replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to Fichajes.

Since joining Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, Diomande has grown into one of the most highly regarded young defenders in world football. Over the past two and a half years, the 21-year-old has cemented his place as a key figure for both club and country.

However, he has only played 58 minutes of football in Primeira Liga, having been displaced by 22-cap Belgium international Zeno Debast, who has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, making a departure possible.

Liverpool are actively seeking to strengthen their defensive ranks in the upcoming winter transfer window, particularly amid ongoing doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future. As a result, Diomande has emerged as a prime target for the Merseyside club.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are plotting a swoop to lure the Ivorian international to Anfield in the January transfer window.

Following uncertainties surrounding Konate, whose contract expires next summer, the report claims that the Reds have identified Diomande to bolster their defence should the Frenchman not commit his future to the club, according to the report.

The report adds that the Premier League champions view the 6 ft 2 in centre-back’s physicality and experience in the top flight as a viable option to reinforce Arne Slot’s defence.

Combative centre-back

For a player of Diomande’s qualities, it’s no surprise several clubs are now vying for his signature, with the Spanish outlet adding that Chelsea have also expressed interest in signing the Ivorian following the lengthy injury to Levi Colwill.

Liverpool were keen on a Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi, in the recently concluded summer transfer window, but a move did not materialise, with the England international remaining at Selhurst Park.

Following the uncertainties surrounding Konate’s future as well as the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Giovanni Leoni that’ll keep him out for most of the campaign, it’s no surprise the Merseyside club are looking to reinforce their backline.

However, having reportedly agreed on personal terms and conducted medicals for Guehi, it will be interesting to see whether the club returns to sign him for free next summer or prioritises a move for Diomande, who will likely command a fee in the region of his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.