Tottenham eye move to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

Although the Lilywhites won the Europa League title last term, they decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou due to awful performances in the Premier League, finishing one place above the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank has been appointed as the new manager this summer, and Spurs have enjoyed a bright start to this season, accumulating 14 points from seven games and sitting only two points behind league leader Arsenal.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing João Palhinha on a loan deal this summer, and it has been suggested that they are planning to buy him permanently, having been impressed by his performances.

Still, it appears Frank is keen on adding a new midfielder next year. On Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on Hackney’s development and have been impressed by him. So, they could make a move to sign him in January or next summer.

The former scout further claims that the Middlesbrough star has the qualities to strengthen the North London club’s squad and can move straight into their starting XI should they purchase him.

Brown said:

“I’m told Tottenham have been watching him[Hackney] and I expect they’ve been impressed by his performances, so they could be the ones to make a move. I still think he has room to improve, but I think he’d be able to go to a team like Tottenham and strengthen their squad and work his way into the starting XI.”

Hackney to Tottenham

The 23-year-old is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Championship side might be open to cashing-in on him next year to make the most profit out of his departure.

Hackney likes to play in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He has helped Middlesbrough place themselves second in the Championship at the moment this season.

The midfielder is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to get the deal done in January or next summer.