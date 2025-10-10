West Ham plot swoop to sign Adama Traore from Fulham in January

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Fulham forward Adama Traoré in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Traoré has experienced a topsy-turvy journey in the Premier League, having represented Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham.

His most memorable period came under Nuno Espírito Santo at Wolves, where he enjoyed a remarkable surge in form that briefly established him as one of the league’s most feared wingers. The 29-year-old also had a loan spell at Barcelona but was unable to secure a permanent return to his boyhood club.

Since joining Fulham, the Spanish international has registered 17 goal involvements across 66 appearances — scoring four goals and supplying 13 assists. Despite his inconsistency, Traoré’s explosive pace and directness remain a constant threat, and it’s no surprise he remains on the radar of several clubs.

It appears Nuno is eyeing a possible reunion with the winger, as Fichajes claims that the Portuguese manager has personally requested the transfer of Traoré to the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

Depth

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their attack and view the Spain international’s experience in the English top flight as a viable option to add depth to Nuno’s attack and also provide competition for Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham’s defensive frailties have been a primary concern this season, with the Hammers conceding 16 goals – the worst record in the Premier League so far. However, a lack of cutting edge in their attack has also impeded their progress.

The Hammers have only managed to score more than once in a league game on a single occasion — the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in August — and have since found it difficult to generate clear-cut chances.

Strengthening their attacking options will therefore be a top priority when the January transfer window opens, with Traoré now being earmarked as a possible option.

Having played only 143 minutes of football for Marco Silva’s side this season, there’s a belief Fulham could be open to sanctioning his departure from Craven Cottage in January if they receive offers in the region of his £7m Transfermarkt valuation, rather than risk losing him for free when his contract expires next summer.