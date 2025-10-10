Everton hold an ‘active interest’ in Man City star Phillips

Everton reportedly hold an ‘active interest’ in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as per Football Insider.

After being impressed by the 29-year-old’s performances for Leeds United, the Citizens decided to buy him back in 2022. However, he has failed to flourish in his career at the Etihad Stadium.

The Englishman joined West Ham United on a loan deal in January of last year before spending a whole season on loan at Ipswich Town last campaign. However, he stayed at Man City this season and has played only 10 minutes thus far.

Now, Football Insider state that Phillips is set to leave Pep Guardiola’s side in January, but a permanent move is unlikely and is only expected to leave on a loan deal.

Everton are planning to sign a new midfielder in the winter window and are showing an ‘active interest’ in the former Leeds star, so they could make a concrete approach.

Everton were active in the summer transfer window and signed Thierno Barry, Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Merlin Rohl, with the latter three joining on loan.

Grealish has enjoyed a stellar start at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after joining from Man City, scoring a solitary goal and registering four assists in six Premier League starts.

Phillips to Everton

Like Phillips, Grealish also found himself out of favour under Guardiola at City and has now revived his career under Moyes. So, the Merseysiders will be hoping that the Scottish boss will be able to do the same with Phillips should they eventually opt to sign him in January.

Phillips, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt, likes to play in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League and might be a shrewd acquisition for the Toffees if they seal the deal.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Everton eventually make a concrete approach to lure Phillips away from the Etihad Stadium next year.

Meanwhile, Everton have enjoyed a bright start to this season, accumulating 11 points from seven games and sitting only three points behind fourth-placed AFC Bournemouth.