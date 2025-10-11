Everton plotting January transfer for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has remained an outcast at the Etihad Stadium for much of his career at the club since joining from Leeds United, with the player yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season.

A couple of loan spells at Ipswich Town and West Ham over the last year and a half helped him stay match fit, but that has not helped his cause under Pep Guardiola although a permanent resolution of his future might soon be just a matter of time.

Football Insider has reported that Everton are looking to sign Kalvin Phillips in January as David Moyes looks to add some depth in his midfield, especially to compete with Idrissa Gana Gueye in a holding position in the team.

Everton likely to secure Phillips transfer

Everton have every reason to believe that they can secure a transfer for Kalvin Phillips in the winter. Manchester City could be prepared to let go of him for cheap, whereas the English star might also accept a reduction in wage in a bid to reignite his career.

Phillips would be a capable back-up at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Idrissa Gana Gueye, with his high defensive work rate, including tackling abilities and interceptions, particularly likely to stand out should he join the Toffees.

The 29-year-old’s passing and distribution would ensure David Moyes has a different profile to choose from in a defensive midfielder in comparison to Gueye, so game time at the club might also be more consistent as compared to City for Phillips.

He has already proven himself in the Premier League, previously at Leeds United, and has also been a part of two Premier League-winning squads at Man City, so there is little to worry about if and how he could adapt to things at Everton.