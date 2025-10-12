Tottenham plot swoop to sign Brentford forward Kevin Schade

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brentford German forward Kevin Schade next summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Spurs’ summer business reflected a clear intent to inject greater attacking dynamism into their squad. Once Thomas Frank took charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club immediately turned its attention to bringing in Mbeumo — though that particular pursuit failed to materialise.

Still, the North London side did manage to bolster their frontline with the arrival of Mohammed Kudus, the permanent capture of Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons and the later addition of Randal Kolo Muani on loan before the window shut.

However, recruitment plans have already shifted toward the future, with Schade reportedly emerging as a significant target for next summer’s transfer campaign.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has placed his trust in the young German forward, who has swiftly become central to his plans following the summer departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and his performances have now caught the attention of several clubs, including Spurs.

According to Plettenberg, Tottenham have joined the race in signing Schade and are now ‘closely monitoring’ his development in West London.

The report adds that Spurs have now expressed interest in the potential transfer of the Germany international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next summer.

Frank eyes Schade reunion

Having previously managed the 23-year-old during his time at Brentford, Frank is fully aware of Schade’s abilities.

Speaking after his side’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United in May — a match in which the winger struck twice — the Danish manager lauded Schade’s display and expressed optimism about his continued development.

He said: ‘Scoring 10 goals – not many players have scored 10 goals in the Premier League in their career – and he’ll most likely become even better next year. That’s the plan’ He went on to add that, “With his pace going in behind, his aerial threat — two brilliant headers [against United], the first was an unbelievable finish and the second pure quality — plus his ability to win flick-ons and his hard work on set pieces at both ends, he’s a real asset.’

Having only joined Brentford from Freiburg in 2023, the Bees are expected to resist any offers for the winger, who is under contract until 2028, unless Tottenham tables a substantial bid well above his £26m Transfermarkt valuation.