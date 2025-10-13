Tottenham plotting move for Samu Aghehowa



Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up an ambitious move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa amid Dominic Solanke’s injury troubles this campaign, according to Teamtalk.

The north London giants signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer to compete with Solanke, but the Frenchman has yet to make his league debut amid his own injury issues.

In the absence of Solanke and Kolo Muani, Richarlison and Mathys Tels have shared the duties, but it appears the London giants could back manager Thomas Tuchel with a new centre-forward next year.

Teamtalk claim that the club have been monitoring Aghehowa for some period of time, but it won’t be easy to secure his services as Porto could hold out for his £86 million release clause to sanction his exit.

Good potential

Aghehowa signed for the Portuguese giants from Atletico Madrid last summer, and made an instant impact for them with 27 goals in all competitions. The Spaniard has added another 5 goals to his tally this campaign.

The 21-year-old has the traits to suit the Premier League. He is good with his hold-up play and can win aerial duels with his obvious height advantage (193cm). Aghehowa has also caught the eye with his intelligent positioning in the final third.

Despite this, Spurs are unlikely to pay over the odds for his signature. The hierarchy may want to add another striking option in the January transfer window in order to boost their top-four prospects and win silverware.

However, any move for Aghehowa could be halted until next summer. He has a Transfermarkt value of £43.5 million, and Spurs could be willing to pay a similar amount to prise him away from Porto in the near future.

A mid-season deal could be difficult to pull off. Porto may not be willing to negotiate at the halfway stage. They are bidding to win the Primeira Liga after a three-year wait and would not want to weaken themselves in January.

Aghehowa may also snub the opportunity to pursue a new challenge this winter. With the World Cup coming up next summer, the striker may not want to hamper his selection prospects with a move to a new club.